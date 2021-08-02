Warburton heads back into non-league after Cobblers release

Forward spent two frustrating seasons at Sixfields

By James Heneghan
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 9:27 am
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 9:28 am
Matty Warburton.

Matty Warburton has returned to non-league football after two frustrating seasons with Northampton.

The 29-year-old has signed a contract with FC Halifax Town after being released by the Cobblers at the end of last season.

Warburton started his career with Curzon Ashton but rose to prominence at Stockport County where he scored 40 goals in a calendar year.

However, after joining on a two-year deal in 2019, the attacking midfielder made only 34 appearances across two years at Sixfields and spent the majority of last season on loan at Yeovil Town.

Halifax finished 10th in the National League last season.

