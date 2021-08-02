Warburton heads back into non-league after Cobblers release

Matty Warburton.

Matty Warburton has returned to non-league football after two frustrating seasons with Northampton.

The 29-year-old has signed a contract with FC Halifax Town after being released by the Cobblers at the end of last season.

Warburton started his career with Curzon Ashton but rose to prominence at Stockport County where he scored 40 goals in a calendar year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after joining on a two-year deal in 2019, the attacking midfielder made only 34 appearances across two years at Sixfields and spent the majority of last season on loan at Yeovil Town.