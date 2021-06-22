Walsall were 'unable to guarantee' Cobblers-bound Roberts a starting spot

Liam Roberts.

Walsall allowed goalkeeper Liam Roberts to leave the club after being 'unable to guarantee' him a starting spot next season.

The 26-year-old was one of two players to sign for the Cobblers on Tuesday, joining Hull City midfielder Jordan Flores.

Roberts is a product of Walsall's academy and had been with the club for 12 years, making 149 first-team appearances in all and playing regularly over the last four seasons.

But new Saddlers head coach Matty Taylor the former Northampton midfielder, could give Roberts no guarantees going into the new season.

"We were unable to guarantee Liam a starting spot so we took the decision, along with Liam, that it was best for him to seek another challenge," explained Taylor.

"He's been at the football club for a long time and he goes with our best wishes.