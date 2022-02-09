Walsall sack manager Taylor four days after Cobblers defeat

Matt Taylor.

Walsall have sacked manager Matt Taylor just four days after they were beaten at home by the Cobblers.

The former Town midfielder, who spent the 2016/17 season at Sixfields, only took charge in the summer - his first job in management - but has struggled to keep Walsall away from the bottom of the table.

Defeat to Northampton at the Bescot on Saturday was their sixth in a row, and it then became seven at rock-bottom Scunthorpe United on Tuesday.

That result leaves them just four points above the League Two relegation zone.

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett said: "It was a very difficult situation as I have a huge amount of regard for Matt – his integrity, honesty and sheer hard work. But he knows, as I know and you know, the fact is we've lost seven games on the bounce.

"Matt was great when I told him. He took on responsibility and accountability for the team, but the responsibility for everything remains with me. But, unfortunately, he's the head coach and will be leaving the business with immediate effect."