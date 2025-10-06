Walsall boss plans wholesale changes for Trophy tie against Cobblers

Mat Sadler

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler will name a rotated side when Cobblers visit the Bescot Stadium for Tuesday’s Vertu Trophy tie.

The Saddlers, who currently sit top of League Two, got off to a winning start in the competition last month when beating Shrewsbury Town 3-1, and on that night Sadler gave a number of first-team appearances to youth players.

“There’s some guys that we want to play as well as we always do,” said Sadler, whose side go into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday. “We’ll see how everybody is, we’ll check on everybody and then put a team together for Tuesday night. We want to do well in the competition, but there’s a big thing for me and I want everyone to be ready, to be fit and on the front foot, showing what they’re all about.

“It’s a great opportunity for some of the guys that haven’t played in the last few weeks. It’s been odd not having a midweek game so it’s a bit of a welcome one for that because I want to get guys in games.

"It’s really important that people get games and can contribute in the way that we want. Everyone is going to play a big role, it’s just important that everyone is ready and firing to do that.”