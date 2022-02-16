Walsall appoint new manager two weeks before Sixfields date

Walsall have appointed Michael Flynn as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 41-year-old previously spent four-and-a-half years as manager of fellow Sky Bet League Two side Newport County where he guided them to two play-off finals during his tenure.

Flynn replaces Matt Taylor who was sacked following a seven-game losing run, one of which came against the Cobblers.

Micael Flynn.

Walsall are due to visit Sixfields on March 1.

"I can’t wait to get going,” said Flynn. “It’s a fantastic football club, I remember playing against them many years ago, Paul Merson was in charge so that does go back a while.

“It is a club that wants to go in the right direction and that was key for me. I am bringing in togetherness. Every single team that I have been a part of, there has been a real togetherness.

“I am going to make sure that that is throughout the football club."

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett added: “I’m delighted to bring in someone of Michael’s ambition and experience to the football club.