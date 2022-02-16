Walsall appoint new manager two weeks before Sixfields date
Former Newport boss takes the reins at the Saddlers
Walsall have appointed Michael Flynn as their new head coach on a two-year deal.
The 41-year-old previously spent four-and-a-half years as manager of fellow Sky Bet League Two side Newport County where he guided them to two play-off finals during his tenure.
Flynn replaces Matt Taylor who was sacked following a seven-game losing run, one of which came against the Cobblers.
Walsall are due to visit Sixfields on March 1.
"I can’t wait to get going,” said Flynn. “It’s a fantastic football club, I remember playing against them many years ago, Paul Merson was in charge so that does go back a while.
“It is a club that wants to go in the right direction and that was key for me. I am bringing in togetherness. Every single team that I have been a part of, there has been a real togetherness.
“I am going to make sure that that is throughout the football club."
Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett added: “I’m delighted to bring in someone of Michael’s ambition and experience to the football club.
“His experience having managed at this level of football will be invaluable and I now expect us to stabilise and climb the table.”