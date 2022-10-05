Walsall 1 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town had the chance to leapfrog Leyton Orient and go top of League Two but they struggled to deal with Walsall’s direct style of football, particularly in the first-half. Danny Johnson gave Saddlers the lead shortly before half-time and despite dominating possession, the away side failed to muster much of a response. Here are our player ratings from the Midlands...
1. Lee Burge
Good hands to gather Hutchinson's skimmer and then beat away a fierce strike by the same man. His best stop of the night saw Knowles thwarted late on. No chance for Johnson's close-range header... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Harvey Lintott
It was a disappointing night for the team but he did himself no harm from a personal standpoint. Brilliant defensive header denied an almost certain a second goal just after half-time and he pushed on in the second-half, embarking on one fantastic run and cross that might have yielded an equaliser on another day... 7 CHRON STAR MAN
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Met by an aerial bombardment in the first-half but Cobblers actually defended it well for the most part, it was just one lapse from a free-kick that proved costly. Visitors had 65% possession but most of it was played between the two centre-backs... 6.5
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Stationed himself under a lot of high balls to repel Walsall's aerial barrage in the first-half. Booked again though, that's four for the season already. One more in any of the next six games and he'll face a suspension... 6
Photo: Pete Norton