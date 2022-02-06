Walsall 0 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Louis Appere's ninth-minute opener was the difference in a game of few chances. Here are our player ratings....
1. Liam Roberts
Showed his old club what they have been missing out on with another superb display between the posts. Several good stops kept Cobblers ahead at half-time and whilst he was hardly tested in the second period, one brilliant late save from Wilkinson preserved all three points... 8 CHRON STAR MAN
2. Tyler Magloire
Brady's decision to tinker with his system and go to three at the back meant a first Cobblers start for the Blackburn loanee. Assured and solid and slotted in nicely as he did his bit en route to a 13th clean sheet of the season.... 7
3. Fraser Horsfall
The switch of system did not seem to overly faze him as Cobblers again excelled defensively. There were some rocky moments in the first-half but the second was a masterclass in game management and how to see out a lead... 7.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Walsall's decision to play two up front made for a busy afternoon for the visiting centre-backs but for the most part they kept their opponents under lock and key. His aerial dominance shone through in winning header after header... 7.5