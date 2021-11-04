'Waiting game' for Cobblers boss Brady ahead of Cambridge FA Cup clash

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

The Town camp has been hit badly by injury and illness, with several players ruled out of action for the midweek Papa John's Trophy clash with Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s.

On top of injuries, several players were ruled out with a bug that swept through the squad, and the situation led to Brady fielding a string of teenagers in the last-gasp 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls.

And although Brady says the situation is improving on the availability front, he is going to 'wait and see' before finalising his squad to face the Us.

"We have had to assess the illnesses and injuries," said Brady in Thursday's media briefing.

"We have had one or two extra on the training ground today, which was good, and we had a positive session.

"Building into the weekend we hope to get one or two more bodies back as well, but we will just have to wait and see.

"We have to gauge fitness levels, and all those things come into consideration, so at the moment it is a waiting game."

Among those missing on Tuesday was winger Dylan Connolly, who was ruled out of the Saturday win over Carlisle United and the midweek encounter after he contracted Covid-19.

"Dylan has been out with Covid and he is back in the building," revealed Brady. "But it will be touch and go as to whether he gets on the grass because he has to do his protocols before his return to training.

"When you get Covid, you have to do these things, so we will just see how he is, and we will assess that on Friday."

Aaron McGowan was one of the players to be hit by illness, but is also struggling with the injury that forced him off in the first half of the Carlisle clash.

"With Aaron, he is improving and I have spoken to him today, and I have spoken to the physio," said the Town boss.