Waghorn cancels Cobblers contract after 'amicable' agreement
Waghorn joined the Cobblers at the end of October on a short-term contract and scored once in eight appearances for the club.
"Martyn came in and helped us through the last few weeks," said interim manager Ian Sampson. "All parties have now agreed to terminate the contract and we thank Martyn for his time with the club and we wish Martyn and his family all the very best for the future.
"He is a first class character and a good man and we have enjoyed having him in the dressing room."
Waghorn himself added: "I have enjoyed my albeit short time with Northampton Town. This is a good club and I thank everyone for making me so welcome. I wish everyone involved all the very best for the future."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.