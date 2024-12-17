Waghorn cancels Cobblers contract after 'amicable' agreement

Martyn Waghorn

Northampton Town and Martyn Waghorn have agreed an amicable and mutual termination of the striker's contract.

Waghorn joined the Cobblers at the end of October on a short-term contract and scored once in eight appearances for the club.

"Martyn came in and helped us through the last few weeks," said interim manager Ian Sampson. "All parties have now agreed to terminate the contract and we thank Martyn for his time with the club and we wish Martyn and his family all the very best for the future.

"He is a first class character and a good man and we have enjoyed having him in the dressing room."

Waghorn himself added: "I have enjoyed my albeit short time with Northampton Town. This is a good club and I thank everyone for making me so welcome. I wish everyone involved all the very best for the future."