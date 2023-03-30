The unfinished East Stand at Sixfields

A High Court judge has retired to consider her verdict on the Sixfields land deal between West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town Football Club following a two-day hearing in Birmingham this week.

A judicial review was brought against the council by rival bidder and property developer Cilldara following an agreement with the football club for the 24-acre site behind Sixfields Stadium last March.

Judge Mrs Justice Steyn, who presided over the infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial last summer, has reserved judgement and will make a decision at a later date – which could be weeks or months – following a two-day hearing across Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The dispute is over the decision by WNC’s cabinet to approve the sale of the land behind the unfinished East Stand to CDNL a little over 12 months ago for £2.05m, despite a higher bid from Cilldara of £3m.