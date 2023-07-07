Cobblers vice-captain Aaron McGowan is aiming to be fit for the start of the 2023/24 League One season after stepping up his recovery at the club’s training base in Scotland this week.

The 26-year-old missed the final six games of last season after injuring his ankle during Town’s defeat to Newport County on Good Friday. He was also absent for the end of the previous season and as a result missed the start of 2022/23, but this time he should return a lot earlier.

"The recovery has gone well,” said McGowan. “I’ve worked hard over the summer and I’ve changed a few things and I feel all the better for it.

Aaron McGowan and Ben Fox have been doing their recovery work in Scotland this week

"It’s been a good week in Scotland and I’m hoping to get involved in the sessions with the lads next week so I’m not too far away at all and it should be all systems go for the season.”

Unlike 12 months ago, McGowan has plenty of company in Scotland due to Town’s lengthy casualty list.

"It’s been a lot better for me personally than last year,” he added. “When we were here last time I was on my own the whole time but there’s a good bunch of us that are working hard and not many are far away, including myself.

"These trips are always important. It was probably a bit more important last season because there were so many new faces, but it's all about building on the good relationships we already have.

"It’s clear to see how close and together the squad has been and we feel in a good place and a trip like this only helps grow that bond between everyone.

"We’re looking forward to the season. I’ve never actually played in League One. I went up to the Scottish Premiership and I think the quality of opponents I played against were probably League One level or higher.”