'Very difficult' for Cobblers to be 'financially sustainable' after losing £2million - Thomas

Kelvin Thomas admits it is ‘very difficult’ for Cobblers to be ‘financially sustainable’ without ‘external influence’ after the club posted losses of more than £2million for the year ending June 2024.

Despite recording record turnover of £6,736,659, Northampton lost almost double in 2023/24 compared to the previous 12 months. Much of that was down to a significantly higher playing budget, which rose by nearly 50 per cent, plus high inflation and increases in the national minimum wage. The cost of hosting matches, including stewarding, medical and catering staff, also increased significantly.

But whilst the figures are not insignificant, they pale in comparison to some other clubs in the EFL. On the same day, Bolton announced losses of £11million and Stockport £7million, while League Two clubs Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers lost £3.8million and £3million respectively.

Thomas remains committed to supporting Northampton financially, as does co-owner David Bower, but he has warned that changes to the whole football ecosystem are required, namely the introduction of an independent regulator, to help clubs in the long-term.

He said: "2023/24 was another successful period for the club both on and off the field, and the growth and progress of the club can be seen in the report. We achieved a finishing league position bettered only three times in 57 years, we recorded record attendances, and we saw work commence on the new LCS Stand.

"The accounts also show the commitment of us as owners and how we have supported and continue to support the club financially to help take the club forward, helped by the hard work, dedication and expertise of the club directors, staff and the loyal backing of the club's fantastic supporters.

"It is our wish to make the club financially sustainable in the medium to longer term, however the reality is that with the current financial pressures facing the game this is very difficult to achieve while also maintaining a competitive playing budget to allow the club to be successful on the pitch.

"External influence will be needed to help us, and many other clubs, to achieve that and we hope the expected appointment of a football regulator will be a big step forward in this regard."