VERDICT: Steelmen turn it around to see off Daventry in Boxing Day derby

For a long time, however, it looked like the Purple Army were on course for another win over their Northants rivals after they stunned a health bank holiday crowd with an early breakthrough.

But, despite not being at their best, the Steelmen fought back after the break to make a welcome return to winning ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby boss Lee Attenborough handed debuts to new signings Tomasz Bukowski, who started in goal, and Jack Turner while the returning Jordan O’Brien was named among the substitutes.

Hilton Arthur celebrates after scoring Corby Town's winner in their 2-1 success over Daventry Town. Pictures by Jim Darrah

But it was Daventry who came flying out of the blocks and took the lead inside the first two minutes.

Lewis Burgess’ long throw into the area wasn’t dealt with by the home defence and the ball eventually ricocheted in the direction of Josh Endall who made no mistake from 10 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelmen struggled to muster up an immediate response, indeed they looked sluggish and lacklustre throughout the opening period as they gave their fans little in the way of Christmas cheer.

Daventry were solid and, after winning the ball back high up the pitch, George Herbert shot into the side netting at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilton Arthur heads home Corby's second goal

Corby’s best chance of the opening period came when Hilton Arthur turned and sent Rio Molyneaux through on goal but Lewis Patching produced a fine stop as the frontman looked to find the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Daventry had an opportunity of their own to double the lead soon after when Tom Lorraine found himself with just Bukowski to beat but he sliced his effort wide after the ball appeared to bobble before he struck it.

The Steelmen needed some sort of reaction and the signs looked good soon after the restart as they went close to levelling with Dan Collins out of luck after he skipped past a challenge in the area and saw his effort hit the top of the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daventry went close themselves when Lorraine squared the ball across to Herbert but he could only blast over.

Rio Molyneaux grabbed Corby's equaliser against Daventry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby were still struggling to create anything of note, however, until they were handed a way back into the game with a Christmas gift.

Ryan Inman looked to pass the ball back to Patching but it was under hit and Molyneaux got there just ahead of the goalkeeper to stab the ball home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the shot in the arm the Steelmen and their fans needed and, within six minutes, the game had been turned on its head.

Curtis Burrows played a free-kick shot into Tsaguim Florian who immediately gave it back to the midfielder and his pinpoint cross was headed into the corner by Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There weren’t many scares after that for the Steelmen with the closest Daventry coming to an equaliser being when Bukowski got down well to save substitute Jack Bowen’s header.

At the other end, Tsaguim Florian was denied by a fine challenge from Endall but, in the end, the Steelmen saw things out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final outcome was somewhat harsh on Daventry but, for Corby, it was an important win to kick-off the second half of their season and it saw them move to within three points of the Northern Premier League Midlands play-off positions.

Attenborough will be hoping it sets the tone for the weeks and months ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby: Bukowski; Thomas, Turner, Jacklin, Gordon; Burrows, Thompson-Matthews (sub Floyd, 85 mins); Florian, Collins (sub O’Brien, 63 mins), Arthur (sub Norman, 79 mins); Molyneaux. Subs not used: Furey, Slinn.

Daventry: Patching; Magagada, Endall, Burgess, Kille; Price (sub Bowen, 76 mins), Nketia; Ball, Inman (sub Finch, 76 mins), Herbert (sub Maisiri, 78 mins); Lorraine. Subs not used: McNeil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Lewis Saunders-Johnson.

Goals: Endall (2 mins, 0-1), Molyneaux (66 mins, 1-1), Arthur (72 mins, 2-1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookings: Gordon, Jacklin (both fouls), Herbert (kicking the ball away).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Hilton Arthur – scored the winner to cap an energetic display.

Advertisement Hide Ad