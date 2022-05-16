VAR to be used in League Two play-off final at Wembley

Wembley.

The English Football League have confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee – otherwise known as VAR – will be in use for the Sky Bet League Two play-off final at Wembley Stadium later this month.

The EFL announced last week that they were in ‘ongoing’ discussions with the four teams competing in the play-offs over whether or not to implement VAR in the final. It will also be used for the Championship play-off final, as well as this weekend’s League One play-off final.

Northampton are one of four sides currently vying for a place in League One. They are trailing 2-1 to Mansfield Town after the first leg, while Swindon Town beat Port Vale by the same scoreline in the other semi-final on Sunday.

An EFL statement said: “The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used at all three upcoming EFL Play-Off Finals at Wembley.

“With VAR having already been confirmed for the Sky Bet Championship Final on Sunday, 29 May, it will also be used at this Saturday’s Sky Bet League One Final between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as the Sky Bet League Two Final on Saturday, 28 May.

“It will be the first season VAR will be used at the EFL Play-Offs Finals.”