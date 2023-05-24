News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Cobblers will be in League One next seasonCobblers will be in League One next season
Cobblers will be in League One next season

UPDATED: Every League One retained list announced so far from Ipswich Town to Derby County

Clubs in the bottom two tiers of the EFL have been trimming their squads this month ahead of the summer transfer window.
By James Heneghan
Published 19th May 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:07 BST

Clubs must notify players as to whether or not they are being retained by the third Saturday of May, which this year fell on May 20. Want to see how Northampton’s new League One rivals are shaping up? Are there any names here that take your fancy? A few ex-Cobblers feature. Check out all the retained lists announced so far...

Released - Mitch Clark, Anthony Mancini, Joe Hardy, Rhys Fenlon, Enock Lusiama, Dylan Moonan

1. Accrington Stanley

Released - Mitch Clark, Anthony Mancini, Joe Hardy, Rhys Fenlon, Enock Lusiama, Dylan Moonan Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Released - Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt, Harvey Hughes, Beryly Lubala, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Joe Strawn

2. Blackpool (relegated from the Championship)

Released - Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt, Harvey Hughes, Beryly Lubala, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Joe Strawn Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
Released - Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga, Kieran Lee

3. Bolton Wanderers

Released - Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga, Kieran Lee Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Released - Harry Anderson, Paul Coutts, Calum Macdonald

4. Bristol Rovers

Released - Harry Anderson, Paul Coutts, Calum Macdonald Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Ipswich TownLeague OneEFLNorthampton