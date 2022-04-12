Upbeat Brady sees so many positives in Cobblers' performance against Bradford

Jon Brady.

After watching the game back, Jon Brady reiterated his belief that there were plenty of positives for the Cobblers to take from Saturday’s performance against Bradford City.

Cobblers dominated for the best part of 80 minutes at Sixfields and chalked up numerous shots and chances but were ultimately left frustrated by a combination of the woodwork and Bantams goalkeeper Alex Bass.

A draw was of little use for Town in their quest for promotion, but Brady was nonetheless encouraged by the nature of his side’s performance, both on and off the ball, and in particular the way they repeatedly worked dangerous attacking positions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I watched the game back and I thought it was obvious to see, for anyone who knows the game well enough, that the way we set out and our structure to press them and win the ball back was brilliant,” said Brady.

"They were hardly in our half in the first-half with the way we played and we created a lot of opportunities through our transitions and winning the ball back with interceptions and then starting attacks.

"I felt we were dominant throughout. We did get a bit loose in the last 10 minutes and we talked about that but it was only because we were chasing the game and the players wanted to push on and score the winning goal.

"Our back-line pushed up and left us a bit out of balance but I felt we played some really good football and created a lot of chances so there’s plenty to be pleased about.

"We couldn’t find the breakthrough goal and we are all frustrated about that but you look at the expected goals, it was about 2.36 for us compared to about 0.75 for them so we did everything but put the ball into the back of the net.