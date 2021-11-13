Unhappy Brady hits out at the referee for his role in Bristol Rovers' equaliser

Josh Grant scored the equaliser and was a constant thorn in Town's side on Saturday.

Jon Brady was heavily critical of the role played by referee Sam Allison in the build-up to Bristol Rovers' equalising goal during Saturday's game at the Memorial Stadium.

Josh Grant headed in Harry Anderson's cross to cancel out a first-half penalty from Sam Hoskins, paving the way for Rovers to turn the game around and take all three points.

But it was what happened in the build-up to Grant's goal which bore the brunt of Brady's frustration, with Rovers able to take a quick free-kick thanks to the referee's intervention.

"You look at the goals we conceded and I've got to say, for the first one, the referee can't pass them the ball," said Brady.

"He got it out of his feet, passed them the ball and they take a quick free-kick and it goes around the other side.

"Yes, we should deal with it better, but he's not allowed to touch the ball and he can't just pass them the ball.

"If you watch the video back, he gives them the ball back, they switch it out wide and put a cross into the box.

"We know we have to do better with the cross but he's not allowed to touch the ball at all. He's set them up, they've spotted it and played so that's hugely frustrating."

Brady also felt there should have been more than eight minutes added at the end of the game due to some of Rovers' antics.

He added: "I kept telling the referee and I was asking the fourth official time and time again but I just got waved away.

"There were eight minutes added but their goalkeeper was taking two minutes over every goal-kick.