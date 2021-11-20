Unhappy Brady baffled by lack of THREE red cards during Bradford City draw

Kion Etete was forced off with a bloody mouth. Picture: Pete Norton.

Bradford City were fortunate not to have THREE players sent off during Saturday's 1-1 draw against the Cobblers at Valley Parade, according to a baffled Jon Brady.

The first big talking point came in stoppage-time at the end of the opening 45 minutes when Yann Songo'o clearly caught Kion Etete in the face with a flailing arm.

Etete had to be taken off such was the blow to his face but the referee did not even award a foul, let alone caution or send off Songo'o, and worse was to come in the second-half when Finn Cousin-Dawson lunged in two-footed on Danny Rose.

Again referee Carl Boyeson waved play on, seemingly missing the incident altogether, and just to rub salt into the wounds, Alex Gilliead was only booked for an unnecessary late kick on Liam Roberts during the closing stages.

Brady said: "I'm just disappointed that we had to deal with Liam Roberts being kicked in the head, Rosey having a two-footed challenge on him on the halfway line and Songo'o throwing arms everywhere all game. His elbow really cut Kion's mouth open.

"The fourth official is only two yards away from that two-footed challenge but he comes over and says he didn't see it! It's almost incomprehensible - what's he doing with his job?

"The one on Roberts, everyone saw it in the stadium, if that was at our place, our fans would have been going crazy.

"You can't have dangerous play like that and you expect more protection but we have had to deal with that throughout the game, manage it ourselves and then play on top of it."

The Etete incident was the most controversial given the obviousness of Songo'o's elbow, and Boyeson did look as if he was about to award a free-kick before deciding otherwise.

Brady added: "On the Kion one, he had his whistle to his mouth and he was going to blow but he pulled it away and I could see that straightaway.

"I asked him why he did that and he just wouldn't tell me. Why did he have his whistle to his mouth and why was he just about to blow before changing his mind at the last second?