Underdog status no issue for Brackley as they get set to face Hartlepool

Gavin Cowan believes his Brackley Town side will relish their underdog status when they travel to Hartlepool United on Saturday.

The Saints will be bidding to upset the odds and book their place in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

But they will be up against a Hartlepool side who currently reside one step below the Football League.

They are currently 15th in the Vanarama National League, which is one level above Brackley.

But Cowan doesn't feel his players will be fazed by the size of the challenge.

"It's obviously a tough task, a big ask to go away there, but there's no pressure on us," the Saints boss said.

"We get to go there, enjoy the day and our personal pride will mean that we will go there and put in the performance we know we can put in.

"We can be a handful for anyone.

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan

"Hartlepool is obviously a massive club at a higher level, the odds are stacked against us, but we quite like that to be honest.

"We're going to go there, enjoy the day, but enjoy it by being really competitive."

Brackley currently sit 12th in Vanarama National League North, having been held to a goalless draw at Southport on Saturday.

They had plenty of possession but couldn't find a way through against the home side.

"It was a good performance to a point," Cowan said.

"We feel like the first two thirds of the pitch we were very dominant and by far the better side.

"It's a bit of a missed opportunity for us.

"We want to be more clinical in that final third, we want to be more accountable for ourselves, take a bit more responsibility.

"We spoke during the week about taking the safety catch off and just letting the players go and express themselves.

"We had three or four chances that we should have scored and countless chances where that final little bit of detail let us down.

"But we have to remind ourselves that we were at Southport, who are no mugs. They've had a positive start to the season and have got some real seasoned players.

"We've gone away and kept a clean sheet so the bigger picture is that a lot of people come away from there without anything.

"For us and the standards we set, we know we can be better in the final third, but it's hard because you don't get what you want. I'm a bit of a spoilt child at the moment.

"We probably haven't really reached the standards in the final third that we expect."