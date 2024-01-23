Charlton Athletic manager Michael Appleton is under real pressure at The Valley after 11 matches without a win (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Addicks are on a nightmare run of form, failing to win any of their past 11 matches in all competitions.

They are without a win since seeing off Cheltenham Town way back on November 28, and Appleton is feeling the heat from the south London club's unhappy fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday saw Charlton slump to a 2-0 defeat at Burton Albion, a result that sees them a lowly 16th in the Sky Bet League One table, seven points adrift of the 10th-placed Cobblers.

It was a fifth defeat in six games and although Appleton has signed seven new players, six of those from a higher level, in the January transfer window, the recruitment has yet to have any positive effect.

He will be hoping things will start to click against the Cobblers, but the former Oxford United boss knows it won't be easy against one of the form teams in league one.

“We can expect a tough challenge," Appleton told charltonafc.com. "Obviously they’ve done great this year and Jon Brady has done a fantastic job for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They flip formations sometimes, late in games, so they may start with a three and go to a four or vice versa; they’ve done that quite well at times.

"They’re very well-organised, they’re hard to beat and they’re decent on the transition - that’s when they’ve won a lot of their games.

“We’re certainly going to have to be certainly diligent in what we do, but we’ve got enough in our armoury to take the three points I believe.”

Charlton made their seventh signing of the January window on Monday, as they landed former Cobblers loan goalkeeper Lewis Ward from Swindon Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On permanent deals, Appleton has also signed Macauley Gillesphy from Plymouth Argyle, Rarmani Edmonds-Green from Huddersfield Town and Conor Coventry from West Ham United, while also bringing in a trio on loan.

They are Ipswich Town's Freddie Ladapo, Tyreeq Bakinson from Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City's Lewis Fiorini.