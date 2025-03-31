'Unbelievable win' for Brackley as they keep title dream alive

Connor Hall put Brackley ahead against Scarborough last Saturday (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan says Saturday's 2-0 success at home to Scarborough Athletic was 'an unbelievable win'.

The Saints bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to Kidderminster Harriers with a professional performance at St James Park.

Connor Hall opened the scoring just before the break and Brackley put the game to bed in added time as Miracle Okafor netted late on.

It kept Brackley's title hopes alive as they remain four points behind Vanarama National League North leaders Scunthorpe United with five matches to play.

And Saints boss Cowan said: "We've got to appreciate what constitutes a good performance. Ultimately we came off the back of a big effort in midweek where we felt like we could have won the game against a very good team and a lot of emotion went into that night.

"The lads are human and we asked them to come out against Scarborough and give another huge effort against a team that is going to be the best version of themselves.

"Every team that comes to play against us - it's a compliment to us, not an excuse - will be the best version of what they are.

"I've watched their games and that's probably the best I've seen them play.

"They'd won their last four without conceding a goal so the lads deserve a bit of credit.

"Was it a performance where we had free-flowing football and we had hundreds of chances? No. But we've just kept a clean sheet and beaten a team who had won four on the spin without conceding a goal. So from that perspective, it's an unbelievable win.

"We know where we need to be better in that changing room but I'm not having anyone say we haven't put in a brilliant performance, albeit a different type of performance.

"The players deserve a pat on the back in terms of their professionalism and getting the result over the line."

Brackley now prepare to travel to face a South Shields side who are currently 15th in the league standings.

"I said last week that we're not going away," said Cowan ahead of Saturday's away encounter.

"I've said in the changing room after Saturday's game that there's nothing in our sights other than South Shields.

"Every team in this league is a good team, there's no easy game.

"Going to South Shields is going to be another tough one. We've got to travel all the way up there and there's lots of variables to come into play.

"If we're the best version of ourselves, we expect to go there and get a win.

"South Shields are as tough as they come. They're an excellent footballing side, but we know if we're at it, we can go there and get the points. It makes it highly enjoyable and exciting.

"Every team in this league is capable of taking points off one another so we've just got to concentrate on ourselves.

"If the teams above us go and win all five of their games from here on, they deserve it.

"What makes Brackley a formidable force isn't the size of budget or having been in League Two in the past, it's that we've got supporters, staff, players and the hierarchy who believe in what we're doing.

"Having that connection is so important and that's why I'm really privileged to be a part of it."