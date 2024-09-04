Marc Leonard

Agent Marc Leonard has once again been on the case for his old club after he helped persuade Birmingham City team-mate Tyler Roberts to join Cobblers on loan for the 2024/25 season.

Leonard, who also played a significant role in Samy Chouchane’s move to Sixfields, was one of the people that Roberts spoke to on a hectic deadline day as he weighed up his options after being granted permission to leave Birmingham.

"Marc had a good chat with me,” revealed the 25-year-old. “I told him there was interest from Northampton and the manager was finding out what I'm like as a person but he (Leonard) spoke really highly of the place.

"He said that the changing room is very good and it's a good club and they try to do things the right way. He said I would enjoy myself so that gave me a good feeling and it gave me confidence about what I was walking into.”

Although it’s still very early days, Northampton has made a good first impression on Roberts.

"I feel I've made the right choice,” he added. “I never thought I would definitely know what the right decision would be before I made it. You make the decision you think is best at the time and then you try and make it work to the best of your ability and that's what I'll try and do.

"I have quite a close circle and I had lots of conversations with different people on deadline day and I listened to their thoughts. There were different clubs that approached me so I had a lot of thinking and a lot of deciding to do but I was happy with the choice I made.”