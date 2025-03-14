Tyler Roberts set for permanent move away from Birmingham City this summer after Davies comments

Tyler Roberts

Tyler Roberts looks set to leave Birmingham City permanently this summer after Blues manager Chris Davies confirmed that the Cobblers loanee is not in his plans.

The 26-year-old, who only joined Birmingham on a four-year contract in the summer of 2023, was allowed to leave St Andrews for a season-long loan at Sixfields on deadline day last August after an influx of new signings pushed him down the pecking order.

Whilst his form and fitness have been up and down, Roberts’ talent was obvious from his first few games with Northampton, and many Cobblers fans would jump at the chance to keep him beyond the end of this season if the opportunity arose.

Speaking about Roberts ahead of tomorrow’s game at Sixfields, Davies told BirminghamLive: “You can never say never but the picture is probably not going to change too much – I don’t see any reason for it to.

“But he’s ultimately a Birmingham player and you should never shut the door because you just never know how people will come back in pre-season and everything. From that point of view, I think we’ve set off on our journey now and I wouldn’t see it changing too much.

“We get a loan report sent through that’s generated by our staff, I look at the loan report and get updates on how they’re doing. I always see them as our player and want them to do well, it’s just a shame they didn’t get the game time here.

“Tyler was one of those players where they did well to get him in some ways. He’s a good player and you can see he’s one of their better players. He’s had an injury but he’s made an impact so I’m pleased for Tyler in that sense. From our point of view it’s a player that can’t play for them tomorrow which is positive for us.”