Tyler Roberts

Tyler Roberts will return to Sixfields later in the season after he made the deadline day move to League One rivals Mansfield Town, joining on loan from Birmingham City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old, who’s played 20 times for Wales, spent the whole of last season on loan at Northampton, making 31 appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal. He will return to Sixfields with Mansfield in November.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “Tyler has a good pedigree and is a player who we think will fit in with the way we’re trying to play. He impressed us when playing for Northampton and can play in a few different positions in the current formation which we’re currently playing.

“We needed someone to do a job up front and off the front man, and with Regan (Hendry) now being out for a couple of months, Tyler fits the bill.”