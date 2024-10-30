Jon Brady described Tyler Roberts' first yellow card as 'unfathomable'

Jon Brady admitted he could not defend Tyler Roberts’ second yellow card against Lincoln City on Tuesday, even if the first booking was a major source of frustration.

The on-loan Birmingham City forward was booked midway through the first half for a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge near the halfway line, and from then on his frustration only grew.

It all culminated in Roberts punching the ball away after it had gone out of play for a throw-in with 15 minutes to play, giving referee Ollie Yates little choice but to send him for an early bath.

Cobblers were locked at one apiece at the time but their 10 men could not hold on as Erik Ring’s 88th-minute strike gave Lincoln all three points.

"The first yellow card is a 50-50 duel in the middle of the pitch,” said Brady. “He goes in with a shoulder but the ref books him.

"But the ball's out of play and it's inexcusable when you're on a yellow card. OK, the first one is unjust, but the second one is a yellow card.

"But you go back to the first one. It's a shoulder-to-shoulder. That's just football. But the ill-discipline is really frustrating. You can't do that. You're a professional footballer, you're away from home and we need him on the pitch.

"All night it had been building. It looked like he should have had a penalty in the first 15 minutes when he goes through on goal. We're told that the ball has gone but it hasn't gone and he gets absolutely taken out by the goalkeeper.

"Foxy's blatantly being pulled and the guy hooks his arm for their first goal. The game at the moment is hugely frustrating. I think the standard tonight... well, I'll leave it at that with the officials.”