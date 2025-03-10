Tyler Roberts, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Jordan Willis update after Leyton Orient win

Tyler Roberts limped off in the second half against Leyton Orient

Nesta Guinness-Walker and Jordan Willis both missed Saturday’s win at Leyton Orient for precautionary reasons, while manager Kevin Nolan said he was hopeful that star man Tyler Roberts came off with nothing more than cramp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Birmingham City loanee, making his first start of 2025, was in electric form at Brisbane Road. He scored his first goal for the club with a well-taken 11th-minute header and caused Orient all kinds of problems with his smooth movement and quick fit.

There was some concern when he landed awkwardly and needed treatment before being replaced with 16 minutes to play, but that was always the plan given his two-month lay-off due to a calf issue. However, regardless of fitness, Roberts will not be eligible to face his parent club when they visit Sixfields this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was always going to be tactical because we need to bed Tyler back in,” confirmed Nolan. “He’s trained for a few weeks and has been integrated slowly but it’s testament to him and the work he’s done off the field that he was able to last as long as he did.

"The lads who came on and finished the game were excellent. The two lads at the back, Tyler (Magloire) and TJ (Eyoma), made us solid and we got Ali (Koiki) on again late on and that was important and Tariqe (Fosu) took over from Tyler.”

On the absence of defenders Guinness-Walker and Willis, Nolan said: “Nesta was out for a while and then he played three or four on the spin and we just didn’t want to risk him. I’ve got to manage the squad. It’s the same with Jordan. We took them both out to give them a bit more time to recover and hopefully we’ll have them training at the start of the week.”