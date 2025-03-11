Tyler Roberts 'frustrated' to miss Cobblers' next game against Birmingham City

Tyler Roberts heads in Terry Taylor's corner

Cobblers forward Tyler Roberts admits he’s ‘frustrated’ to be missing this weekend’s game against parent club Birmingham City having finally scored his first goal of the season.

The 26-year-old produced his best performance in a Northampton shirt against Leyton Orient on Saturday and in doing so he ended his long wait for a goal when heading in Terry Taylor’s 11th minute corner.

However, just as he looks to be back to his best, Roberts will not to be able to continue his good form this weekend as he is ineligible to face Birmingham, from whom Cobblers signed him on loan last summer.

After limping off in the second half against Orient, Roberts said: "I'm fine but it's a bit frustrating that the Birmingham game is coming up now after getting my goal. I'd like to carry on the momentum but I’m sure I'll be given plenty of work to do by the gaffer to keep myself fit and sharp for the next game in two weeks.

"There's still quite a bit of the season to go and I want to try and make up for lost time a bit and finish strong because the last nine games are going to be big for us.

"I think we've shown in the last few weeks that we can compete with anybody under the gaffer and we can cause teams problems and we're capable of climbing up the table and to a place where we feel we should be. We're looking up for sure, we're not looking down, and it'll be an interesting, positive end to the season.”