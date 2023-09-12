Tyler Magloire provides update on his recovery from terrible knee injury suffered last season

Watch more videos on Shots!

Cobblers defender Tyler Magloire is making slow but steady strides in his recovery from the terrible knee injury he suffered away at Colchester United back at the end of February.

The 24-year-old centre-back had established himself as a regular in Town’s defence when a relatively innocuous collision on the halfway line against Colchester ended his season.

"It was an unfortunate collision against Colchester and I came off worse,” he explained on the Cobblers Show last week. “I ended up rupturing my MCL and ACL and I had a torn meniscus as well so it was serious and I needed an operation to get it all repaired.

Tyler Magloire is helped from the pitch with a serious knee injury suffered against Colchester United back in February. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"All in all, I'm probably looking at about 12 months out in total which means I will hopefully be back around January or February, but there's no set date with a long injury like this. You have to go off how your body feels and when you think you're right to come back.

"You have to break it down into small segments otherwise it feels like there's never any light at the end of the tunnel. I'd like to think I'll be able to play some part this season at least.”

Magloire, who’s learning Spanish while he recovers, admits he’s found it difficult both physically and mentally, but the fact he has another year left on his deal at Sixfields – which runs out in 2025 – makes things slightly easier.

"I'm doing OK,” he added. “I think when you suffer a big injury like this, you have good days and you have bad days. It's a bit up and down but you have to stay as positive as you can. You wonder if you'll come back the same player and it took me a couple of months to really get my head around it.

"But you go through phases. There were a few weeks where I didn't seem to be progressing physically or I wasn’t able to lift as much weight and there's other weeks where you get a bid fed up with the situation and the amount of time you're going to be out. It's challenging both mentally and physically.