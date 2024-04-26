Tykes caretaker boss reveals his 'plan' to beat Cobblers and seal Barnsley's place in League One play-offs

Neill Collins was sacked earlier this week

Barnsley caretaker boss Martin Devaney has vowed to ‘let the shackles off’ and play ‘attacking football’ when his side take on Northampton in Saturday’s must-win final game of the season at Oakwell.

Devaney will take charge this weekend following the decision to part company with manager Neill Collins. The Tykes have won only two of their last 11 games but must win on Saturday to be certain of finishing in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am excited,” said Devaney. “When I was asked in the week there was no hesitation. It’s a massive game for everyone and I have just been rallying the boys this week, let’s be really positive. It’s in our hands which is fantastic and what we want. It’s down to us as a team and a club. I know the fans will make it a special day.

“It’s a case of being organised but letting the shackles off and letting the boys go and enjoy it, express themselves and play attacking football. We know Northampton will be organised and can cause us threats in certain areas but we will be prepared for that.

“It will be different. My plan is to play more forward, in their half, more crosses, little bit more direct. I know what the club expects and what has given us a lot of success. Without the ball we will be high-pressing and counter-pressing.