Sam Hoskins been named Northampton Town’s best player this season by the Football website whoscored.com.

Hoskins banged in 22 League Two goals as Cobblers won automatic promotion.

It lead to the website giving him a season rating of 7.16 and ninth spot in their list of the season’s best players.

Team-mate Jon Guthrie also makes it into the top 20 with a season rating of 7.06.

Carlisle’s Owen Moxon takes their prize for the league’s best player with a rating of 7.52.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

1 . Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) 7.52 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) 7.47 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

3 . Andy Cook (Bradford City) 7.37 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) 7.34 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales