Two Northampton Town players selected in industry website's list of League Two's 20 best players of the season as Carlisle United, Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford City and Stockport County players make the cut - picture gallery

Sam Hoskins been named Northampton Town’s best player this season by the Football website whoscored.com.

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Hoskins banged in 22 League Two goals as Cobblers won automatic promotion.

It lead to the website giving him a season rating of 7.16 and ninth spot in their list of the season’s best players.

Team-mate Jon Guthrie also makes it into the top 20 with a season rating of 7.06.

Carlisle’s Owen Moxon takes their prize for the league’s best player with a rating of 7.52.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

7.52

1. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United)

7.52 Photo: Pete Norton

7.47

2. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.47 Photo: Clive Mason

7.37

3. Andy Cook (Bradford City)

7.37 Photo: Pete Norton

7.34

4. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town)

7.34 Photo: Pete Norton

