Sam Hoskins scored twice against PeterboroughSam Hoskins scored twice against Peterborough
Sam Hoskins scored twice against Peterborough

Two Northampton players and three Birmingham City players make the League One team of the week

By James Heneghan
Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
Two Cobblers players were rewarded for their fine performances in the 4-0 win at Peterborough by being named in the League One Team of the Week.

Three Birmingham players were also in the tam after they put six past Barnsley. Here’s the full team…

Made four saves en route to a clean sheet against Wycombe

1. Joel Pereira (Reading)

Made four saves en route to a clean sheet against Wycombe Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Scored in the 2-2 draw with Lincoln

2. Macaulay Gillesphey (Charlton)

Scored in the 2-2 draw with Lincoln Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Helped Wrexham to a clean sheet against Burton

3. Lewis Brunt (Wrexham)

Helped Wrexham to a clean sheet against Burton Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Impressed at the back in Bolton's 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers

4. George Johnston (Bolton)

Impressed at the back in Bolton's 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonBirmingham CityLeague OnePeterboroughCobblersBarnsleyBirmingham
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice