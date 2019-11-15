Two more managers get the boot in League Two

Grimsby Town have sacked manager Michael Jolley ahead of next weekend's clash with the Cobblers.

The Mariners are 18th in Sky Bet League Two and have lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Jolley, appointed in March 2018, was due to take charge of next Saturday's trip to Northampton but Anthony Limbrick and Dave Moore have been placed in temporary charge.

A club statement said: "Grimsby Town Football Club can confirm that following a recent run of poor results, it has parted company with Manager Michael Jolley by mutual consent.

"Anthony Limbrick and Dave Moore will be placed in charge as interim manager and assistant manager respectively, starting with our all-important Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay tie away at Newport County on Wednesday 20th November.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Michael for his hard work and efforts since joining the club during a difficult period in March 2018 and would like to wish him all the best for the future.

"No further comment will be made at this time."

Meanwhile, Leyton Orient have sacked Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge.

Chairman Nigel Travis said: “It’s unfortunate for the club that we have parted company with Carl after such a short time, particularly as we are a club that tries to preserve stability.

“However, we felt this was in the best interests of all parties and we thank him for his hard work and wish him every success in the future.”

Ross Embleton, Danny Webb and Jobi McAnuff will take control of first-team affairs in the meantime, as they did for an interim period at the beginning of the season.