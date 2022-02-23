Two more League Two managers lose their jobs

Kenny Jackett.

A further two managers in League Two have lost their jobs in the last 24 hours.

The one-time promotion hopefuls have been on a wretched run of late, taking just two points from their last 10 games.

They were seventh as recently as December but have dropped all the way down to 18th, just five points above the relegation zone.

Former O's player Matt Harrold has been put in interim charge.

There has also been a change in the dugout at second-bottom Carlisle United with Keith Millen out on Wednesday morning and former boss Paul Simpson in for the rest of the season.

"Paul is hugely respected," Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins said. "The decision to change direction was taken on Tuesday night, and we then contacted Paul.

"He agreed that he would come to help his hometown club, and he was insistent that things were done properly in terms of the changeover, and that his appointment would be on a short-term basis at this stage.

"He now has the support of everyone at the club as we move forward from here."