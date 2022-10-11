Two more League Two managers bite the dust as EFL merry-go-round continues

They are the 16th and 17th EFL clubs – and third and fourth in League Two – to either sack or lose their manager already this season. Newport, who are 18th after losing to struggling Rochdale on Saturday, have parted company with James Rowberry, while Kevin Betsy leaves Crawley Town at the very bottom of the division. The two teams are due to face one another this weekend.

“Newport County AFC has today parted company with first-team manager James Rowberry and assistant manager Carl Serrant,” confirmed the Exiles in a statement on Monday evening. “The board of directors has reluctantly taken the decision to relieve James and Carl of their duties.“The board wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to James for his work, passion, and commitment since joining the club last October, and to Carl for his efforts since his appointment in February of this year. We wish them every success in their future careers, and they will always be welcome at Rodney Parade.“The club will now begin the process of recruiting a new first-team manager. In the meantime, sporting director Darren Kelly will take charge of the first-team for Saturday's match at Crawley Town supported by first team staff.”