Akin Odimayo

Cobblers defenders Akin Odimayo and Aaron McGowan have become the latest players to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Both players were injured during Good Friday’s defeat at Newport County. McGowan suffered an ankle injury in the first-half and that had a knock-on effect with Odimayo, who was only just returning to fitness, forced to go on earlier than he should have done.

With Max Dyche, Tyler Magloire and Sam Sherring all injured, Jon Brady had no others centre-backs on the bench and he admitted he felt ‘terrible’ when Odimayo suffered a recurrence of his hamstring problem in stoppage-time at Rodney Parade.

Ben Fox, Jonny Maxted, Ali Koiki and Magloire have already been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign and there are a couple of others in a race against time to be fit before the final game.

"I feel quite terrible about the AK one to be honest,” admitted Brady. “Who was to know what Aaron would get an injury like that? There’s no-one around him, there’s no contact from an opposition player but he plants his foot, goes to turn and clear one up the line and he hurts the ligaments in his ankle.

"Aaron’s season is over and then we had to put AK on earlier than we wanted to and unfortunately he suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury towards the end of the game. His season is also over.

