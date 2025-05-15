Two games at Sixfields to be added to pre-season schedule as Cobblers confirm second friendly

Cobblers have added a second fixture to their pre-season schedule – a friendly against League Two side Cambridge United.

As with the trip to Norwich City , which was announced earlier this week, the game against Cambridge, who have been relegated from League One this season, will be played behind closed doors. It’ll take place on Tuesday, July 8th.

Some public pre-season fixtures will be added to the schedule, including two home games at Sixfields, ahead of the start of the 2025/26 League One campaign, which is scheduled for the weekend of August 2nd/3rd. The unusually early start to next season means stadiums will not be ready for the opening week or two of pre-season, hence the reason for a couple of behind-closed-doors fixtures.