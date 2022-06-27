Two former Cobblers are on the move

David Cornell

Former Cobblers goalkeeper David Cornell is back in the Championship after signing a two-year deal with Preston North End.

The 31-year-old Welshman left Peterborough United after their relegation to League One but has been snapped up by Ryan Lowe. He’s the second goalkeeper to head to Deepdale this month following Freddie Woodman.

Cornell said: “I’m really excited to be here and have the opportunity to pull this shirt on and fingers crossed it’s a successful time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago and the feeling he gave me about the club and the direction he wanted to go in, it was a no brainer really after we spoke. Even looking in from the outside, it looks a great place to be and I’m looking forward to being here.”

Lowe added: “When you get someone of Freddie Woodman’s quality, you’re looking for that little bit more experience in Dai.

“He’s been around the block in all different divisions. He’s a fantastic lad, he knows his position and knows what he’s got to do. He’s got to push Freddie all the way, and when I met Dai he was perfect for that.

“All he wanted to do was come to a football club where he can challenge and keep competing, and that’s what I want. First and foremost he’s a great kid, been around the block and played at different levels, and he’s one we’re really pleased to get over the line.”