Two Cobblers Women games to be played at Sixfields

Cobblers Women will again be playing some home games at Sixfields this season.

The Cobblers, who are playing in the fourth tier of English football for the first time, have confirmed the dates of two FA Women's National League Division One Midlands fixtures that will be played at Sixfields.

First up Northampton will play Lincoln City at Sixfields on Sunday, November 6, before also welcoming Sporting Khalsa to Sixfields on Sunday, March 5.

Sixfields

Both games will kick-off at 2pm, and admission prices are £3 in advance of matchday and £5 on the day of the game itself. Cobblers season ticket holders are admitted free as are under-18s. Tickets for both games are available now from the ticket office and ntfcdirect.co.uk