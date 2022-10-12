News you can trust since 1931
Two Cobblers Women games to be played at Sixfields

Tickets for both games are now available from the ticket office and ntfcdirect.co.uk

By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cobblers Women will again be playing some home games at Sixfields this season.

The Cobblers, who are playing in the fourth tier of English football for the first time, have confirmed the dates of two FA Women's National League Division One Midlands fixtures that will be played at Sixfields.

First up Northampton will play Lincoln City at Sixfields on Sunday, November 6, before also welcoming Sporting Khalsa to Sixfields on Sunday, March 5.

Both games will kick-off at 2pm, and admission prices are £3 in advance of matchday and £5 on the day of the game itself. Cobblers season ticket holders are admitted free as are under-18s. Tickets for both games are available now from the ticket office and ntfcdirect.co.uk

Two large crowds saw the Northampton Town Women in action at Sixfields last season, and the club are hopeful of even bigger attendances this time around.

