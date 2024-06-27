Trip to non-league outfit added to Cobblers' pre-season schedule
Another friendly has been added to Cobblers pre-season schedule – an away trip to King’s Lynn Town.
Northampton will travel to the National League North side, who play at the Walks Stadium, on Tuesday, July 30th, at 7.45pm.
It is the fourth friendly to be confirmed so far. Cobblers are currently scheduled to start pre-season at home to Norwich on July 13th followed by trips to Brackley Town (July 27th) and Cheltenham Town (August 3rd), but the club could add one further fixture.
The 2024/25 League One campaign then kicks-off against Bristol Rovers on August 10th.
