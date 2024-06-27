Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another friendly has been added to Cobblers pre-season schedule – an away trip to King’s Lynn Town.

Northampton will travel to the National League North side, who play at the Walks Stadium, on Tuesday, July 30th, at 7.45pm.

It is the fourth friendly to be confirmed so far. Cobblers are currently scheduled to start pre-season at home to Norwich on July 13th followed by trips to Brackley Town (July 27th) and Cheltenham Town (August 3rd), but the club could add one further fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...