Trio of former Northampton Town players sign for new clubs

Richard O'Donnell

Two goalkeepers and a midfielder are among the former Cobblers who have been on the move this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard O’Donnell, who spent one season at Sixfields, has joined Championship club Derby County. The 36-year-old stopper has signed a one-year deal at Pride Park and arrives following the end of his contract at League One side Blackpool.

"After speaking to the gaffer and Paul Clements, it was a really appealing one for me in terms of where I fit in and where my role is,” said O’Donnell. “Before the last couple of years, I've been used to playing week in, week out. I've nearly got to that 500-game mark, which is still a target of mine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow goalkeeper Lewis Ward has joined Swindon Town for a third time. The 28-year-old returns to the League Two club on a one-year deal after leaving AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season. He will bring competition to Connor Ripley for the starting spot in goal.

"I'm looking forward to being back," Ward said. "The opportunity just felt right to return. I had really good conversations with Steve Mildenhall (Swindon goalkeeping coach) over the off-season, came back in training with the group, and from the first conversation with the manager (Ian Holloway), everything just seemed to fit together. The manager and Steve played a huge part in my reason to return to the club; everything we've discussed is everything I wanted to hear."

Finally, midfielder Dom Gape has moved to Colchester after leaving Shrewsbury. He said: "I’m a central midfielder who likes to get around the pitch, make tackles, and recycle the ball. Coming through at Wycombe, I was really lucky to have a great group of senior pros to help guide me. Now I feel like it’s my turn to be that senior pro, to offer guidance and show the young lads what it means to be a professional and to be a winner.”