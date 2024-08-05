Trialists 'under review' after none feature for Cobblers in final pre-season friendly

Jon Brady

Manager Jon Brady says the trialists who have featured for the Cobblers in pre-season will be kept under ‘review’ after none were involved in Saturday’s friendly against Cheltenham.

Seven trialists featured in Town’s opening pre-season match against Norwich City before that was whittled down to four for the following week’s friendly win over Peterborough Sports, and one of those would eventually join the club permanently in Liam McCarron.

Two trialists – in addition to McCarron – also played against King’s Lynn Town last week, one of whom scored, but there were none involved when Cobblers made the trip to Cheltenham Town on Saturday for their last pre-season game.

"We are reviewing everyone at the moment that's been in and out of the building,” said Brady. “We just felt that, with certain players in the squad, they needed to play today and therefore others wouldn't get a game so we'll see on that and review it.”

Brady is keen to add to his eight summer signings, ideally before Saturday's League One opener against Bristol Rovers, although he swerved the question when asked about further additions after the 2-0 defeat at Whaddon Road.

"We have to make sure we get the selection right and pick the best team to attack Bristol Rovers – that’s the focus,” said Brady. “We know how tough the challenge will be this season and we have to be better and sharper.”