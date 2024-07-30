Trialist and Wilson on target as Cobblers are pegged back by King's Lynn Town

Goalscorer James Wilson in action against King's Lynn. Picture: Pete Norton

James Wilson and a trialist scored first half goals before Cobblers were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by King’s Lynn Town in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Summer signings Matt Dibley-Dias and Callum Morton combined to set up the trialist for Town’s opener after 15 minutes, and Morton was involved again on 31 minutes when his good work allowed Wilson to double the advantage.

However, Jon Brady rested several first-team players and Cobblers finished with a makeshift side that included five teenagers as King’s Lynn hit back with two goals in eight minutes to secure a draw.

Two trialists started for Northampton at the Walks Stadium as Brady switched his squad around and rested most of those players who started against Brackley Town on Saturday, with Dibley-Dias in from the off for the first time since joining the club.

On an extremely warm Norfolk evening, Fulham loanee Dibley-Dias was heavily involved in the Cobblers opening goal, playing in Morton who in turn laid the ball off to a trialist to finish low into the bottom corner.

Wilson doubled Town’s lead just after the half-hour mark, scoring from the edge of the area after a second assist of the night from Morton who had intercepted a stray pass from the home side.

Having set up two goals in the first half, Morton twice went close to getting himself on the scoresheet early in the second half, first shooting wide from 15 yards and then seeing a header from an Aaron McGowan free-kick tipped round the post by King’s Lynn goalkeeper Paul Jones. The home side then themselves went close when Freddie Sass struck the woodwork with a shot from distance.

King’s Lynn pulled a goal back on 71 minutes through Jonny Margetts, despite a good initial save from an under pressure Nik Tzanev, and then substitute Bartosz Cybulski equalised with just over ten minutes to play and 2-2 was how it finished.

Cobblers: Tzanev, McGowan (Odimayo 61), Magloire, Baldwin, Tomlinson, Hondermarck (Trialist 45), Dibley-Dias (Wyatt 45), Trialist (Ireland 61), Trialist (Barnett 69), Morton, Wilson (Dobson 61)