Transfer targets are 'impressed' by Cobblers but Brady remains coy on search for a goalscorer

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady says the transfer targets he has spoken to have been 'impressed' by what the Cobblers have to offer - but he was giving little else away when asked for an update on the club's search for a goalscorer.

Cobblers completed the loan signing of Blackburn Rovers defender Tyler Magloire on Tuesday, which added to the arrival of Cardiff City striker Chanka Zimba earlier in this month.

However, attacking additions remain the priority for Brady and Northampton's recruitment team going into the final 11 days of the window.

"Talks are ongoing with players and we are working very hard to improve certain areas of our team," said Brady.

"We know we need to bring in someone at the top end of the pitch that can help us score goals and create chances.

"Everyone in the country is trying to get a goalscorer and we want to get the right fit but we're working as hard as we can."

A lot of work goes into every new signing, but Brady says the club receive plenty of positive feedback when they speak to agents and players.

He added: "It's about showing your interest by watching the player, not just once, a few times, and speaking to agents and developing a relationship with the player.

"It's talking to them and telling them what you're about, what you're team's about and how you play and give people an insight.

"The player needs to get the buy-in from you and a lot of things have to align and you don't always get what you want but we're trying very hard.

"This is a hard window to recruit, a lot of managers will tell you that, but we have really done a lot of work in the background to try and get the right fit for us.

"You pitch to a player and an agent and I feel we have done really well at that and players are impressed with us and when we've locked onto a target, more often than not we have got that target over the line, which is really complimentary to us."

Magloire's loan switch to Sixfields was completed on Tuesday and he provided much-needed depth at the back.

Brady added: "We've been tracking Tyler for about a month now and we felt he would really benefit and complement our back-line,

"He has a lot of pace and athleticism and he's a very good one-v-one defender and I think he'll be a real plus for our squad.

"We need strength in depth because we haven't had it since Sid Nelson got his injury early in the season, which was unfortunate.