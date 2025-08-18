Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan is willing to wait for the right player, even if it goes down to the final days of the transfer window, after explaining why Cobblers are having to be patient in their search for attacking reinforcements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town supporters have become increasingly anxious for new signings in the last week or so, especially given the lack of goals and wins so far this season, but Nolan continues to insist he will not be rushed. Talks remain ongoing with a couple of targets but players and clubs will likely wait until the final week of the window before making decisions.

"It can’t be about signing one player who’s going to come in and start scoring 15 goals,” said Nolan. “If we’re going to be a good side and have a good season, everyone needs to be chipping in. Defenders, midfielders, wing-backs – it has to come from all over the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re trying hard. James (Whiting) and Alex (Latimer) are working on it and the chairman and the owners have backed me and we’ve put some real good offers into players but those players have opportunities to go to other places and they’re making decisions. As I said before, I only want players who want to come to Northampton and give 110 per cent for us. If they aren’t sure, I don’t want them.

“But there’s still time to go until the window closes and players will be waiting to see what other offers they get before making decisions. It’s a difficult situation because we’re still trying to build a squad but we’re already four games into the season.

"There’s lots of people and clubs in the same situation as us. We’re all looking for attacking players but I’m pleased with the work we’ve already done and I’m sure we’ll add to it before the end of the window.”