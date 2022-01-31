Transfer deadline day - live! Cobblers hoping to strengthen further on busy day at Sixfields
All the news and rumours from Sixfields and elsewhere as the January transfer window draws to a close.
Busy day expected at Sixfields as Jon Brady puts the finishing touches to his squad for the run-in, plus stay tuned with all the ins and outs across League Two...
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:00
- January window shuts at 11pm
- Lubala joins and Cobblers working on one more
- Flores and Connolly leave Sixfields
- Keep up to date with all the news from around League Two
Not expecting anymore outgoings from Sixfields, unless there’s some last-gasp action. Sure JB would be happy to let certain players leave but it requires other clubs to sign them!
Right. So we’re coming up to 5pm. A little over six hours left for Cobblers to get this final signing over the line. It’s likely to be a permanent.
Promotion hopefuls strengthen
Interesting move for Cobblers’ former promotion-winning skipper!
Ex-Cobblers skipper Goode joins Sheffield United on loan from Brentford
'We are delighted to bring in Charlie.'
Never worked out for Connolly at Sixfields. He only made three starts in the league, although having COVID twice admittedly didn’t help. He’s off to rejoin Martin Foyle at Morecambe.
Dylan Connolly the latest to leave Sixfields. He’s heading to League One. Full story here.
Winger Connolly makes switch to League One club
'We felt this was in the best interests of both the club and Dylan.'
Another departure
Another player is set to leave Cobblers. Announcement expected in 20 minutes...
We’re in that classic afternoon lull period that you often get on deadline day. Nothing has changed though, we’re still expecting Cobblers to bring in one more and there’s also likely to be another departure.