Tranmere's Feeney frustrated after Cobblers 'disrupt' Rovers' rhythm

Liam Feeney.

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Liam Feeney felt it was more about his side being 'under-par' performance than the Cobblers playing especially well after they were comprehensively beaten.

It was fifth versus sixth at Prenton Park on Saturday and both sides went into the game in fine form and eyeing a top three berth in Sky Bet League Two.

But Tranmere were outplayed and suffered their first home defeat all season, beaten by second-half goals from Kion Etete and Sam Hoskins.

"It was a difficult afternoon," admitted Feeney. "I don't think we were fully at 100 per cent which is disappointing with the run we've been on.

"But we have to dust ourselves and go again. The run was always going to end at some point but we've got to make sure days like today don't happen too often.

"I think it was more about us being under-par. Teams are going to do that (press high) when they come here because it's a difficult place to come and I think we're seen as a scalp this season.

"I think that's what they tried to do being the away team - they wanted to disrupt things and make it a slow game and make it a bit bitty because we tend to dominate a lot of the ball and get into flowing moves.

"Credit to Northampton for the way they played because they caught us on the counter-attack a few times, which is unlike us, but we have to be better with the ball and we expect to be better so we don't have any excuses.