Tranmere Rovers boss explains reason for signing former Northampton Town defender

Tranmere Rovers manager Andy Crosby has outlined the reasons for the club’s decision to bring in former Northampton defender Aaron McGowan on a free transfer.

After turning down a new Northampton deal at the end of last season, McGowan had to wait a while for a new club but Tranmere offered him a short-term deal contract last week and he made his debut as a second half substitute in Saturday’s home defeat to Barnet.

"I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with him,” said Crosby. “He’s an experienced player who’s spent the last couple of years playing in League One with Northampton. Obviously he had the contract situation in the summer and he made a personal decision and we are the beneficiaries of that.

"It’s well documented that we currently have a couple of players out injured so he comes in at short notice but he comes to us in excellent condition. He has been training over the last four to six weeks and he looks ready and he’s also had some in-house game-time. He’s available to play straightaway.

"I’m delighted to bring him in and I’m delighted that the football club have acted and backed my judgement with the situation we’re in. It’s far from ideal to have so many players injury – three centre-backs are out at the moment – but it’s about how we adapt to it and Aaron brings a lot of qualities to the group.

"It gives us a chance to look at him and him a chance to look at us up until January and let’s see how things materialise.”