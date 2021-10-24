Goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who kept another clean sheet, lets out a roar of delight in front of Cobblers' jubilant away fans at Prenton Park on Saturday. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Tranmere Rovers 0 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers made it three wins in a week with their most impressive performance of the season against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 10:42 am

Town dominated the contest at Prenton Park and claimed three thoroughly deserved points thanks to second-half goals from Kion Etete and Sam Hoskins. Here are our player ratings from an outstanding away performance...

1. Liam Roberts

Punched and caught the occasional cross but otherwise the superb work of his team-mates reduced him to a spectator. Three clean sheets in a week and now eight in 14 games for the season, a phenomenal record. His presence in goal seems to breathe confidence through the back-line... 8

Photo Sales

2. Aaron McGowan

Exemplary at the back and his threat in attack increased as Cobblers tightened their grip on the game. Could have had a couple of assists after setting up both Etete and Lewis with excellent balls into the penalty box. He made more 'key passes' (four) than anyone else on the pitch... 9

Photo Sales

3. Fraser Horsfall

Another assertive defensive performance to add to the ever-growing list from Town's skipper, whose aerial dominance helped ensure Rovers did not take a single shot on target... 8

Photo Sales

4. Jon Guthrie

Did not put a foot out of place as Tranmere's front line were given nothing to go off throughout the 97 minutes. The home side did deliver some dangerous balls into the box but he always seemed to be in the right place to clear... 8.5

Photo Sales
CobblersJames HeneghanTranmere RoversSam Hoskins
Next Page
Page 1 of 4