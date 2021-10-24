Tranmere Rovers 0 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town dominated the contest at Prenton Park and claimed three thoroughly deserved points thanks to second-half goals from Kion Etete and Sam Hoskins. Here are our player ratings from an outstanding away performance...
1. Liam Roberts
Punched and caught the occasional cross but otherwise the superb work of his team-mates reduced him to a spectator. Three clean sheets in a week and now eight in 14 games for the season, a phenomenal record. His presence in goal seems to breathe confidence through the back-line... 8
2. Aaron McGowan
Exemplary at the back and his threat in attack increased as Cobblers tightened their grip on the game. Could have had a couple of assists after setting up both Etete and Lewis with excellent balls into the penalty box. He made more 'key passes' (four) than anyone else on the pitch... 9
3. Fraser Horsfall
Another assertive defensive performance to add to the ever-growing list from Town's skipper, whose aerial dominance helped ensure Rovers did not take a single shot on target... 8
4. Jon Guthrie
Did not put a foot out of place as Tranmere's front line were given nothing to go off throughout the 97 minutes. The home side did deliver some dangerous balls into the box but he always seemed to be in the right place to clear... 8.5