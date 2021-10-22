Tranmere boss Mellon hoping to continue good form against Cobblers

Micky Mellon.

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon hopes his side can stretch their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions when they host the Cobblers on Saturday.

Rovers are in red-hot form after a steady start to the season, winning six of their last eight, including four in the league, to move alongside Northampton in the play-off positions.

They have been especially strong defensively with an EFL-high eight clean sheets to their name, one more than the Cobblers.

“You want rewards for your hard work, and you want to see what we’re doing is giving us a good chance of winning games," said Mellon.

“The players are attacking everything we want to do, they’re hungry to want to do better as well. We keep pushing and pushing, keep that consistency.

“We’re obviously pleased with where we’re heading, and moving in the right direction, but need to keep getting better and better all the time.”

On facing the Cobblers, Mellon added: “Another difficult game, another different game. So we’re going to have to find a way of how we play and the strengths we have. We’ll go into that game, and we’re excited by it because we love playing at home.

“Another day of training on Friday to fine tune things, and we’ll pick a team that will represent us properly. One that will try to get us another positive result against a strong Northampton team.”

Rovers return to their home fans tomorrow after successive away games at Carlisle United and Harrogate Town.

“We love playing in front of the fans," Mellon added. "That’s what the football club is all about, the fans. We’re here trying to create a football team for them, and that they feel worthwhile coming to watch.

“All the things that we’re doing now is expected of a Tranmere team and a Tranmere player. We’ve got to make sure that we deliver on that for them.