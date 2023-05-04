Tranmere boss is happy that Cobblers have something to play for on the final day

Ian Dawes

Tranmere Rovers caretaker boss Ian Dawes is pleased that Monday’s final game of the season against Northampton will have something riding on it.

​The League Two fixture would have been a dead rubber had Cobblers secured their promotion against Bradford City last time out.

Defeat in that game means they must beat mid-table Tranmere live on Sky Sports next Monday to be sure of a top-three spot. Rovers drew 1-1 at Wimbledon last time out.

"We had a conversation before the (Wimbledon) game on Saturday and I said that I hope Northampton have something to play for on the last day of the season,” said Dawes, who has taken over until the end of the season following Micky Mellon’s sacking.

"It makes it more of a proper game and it challenges us a little bit. If they had been promoted, it wouldn’t have mattered to them and the game can become a bit false.

"Everything matters to us and now they are going to be at it and their mentality is going to be right so it should be a really good game of football. It’ll be a good challenge for us and one that we are looking forward to.”

Tranmere have a number of injury concerns, including Harvey Saunders who came off against Wimbledon.

Dawes added: “He’s been feeling a bit of tightness in his hamstring for four or five weeks and it was just a bit too much for him so we have to manage it.